Sonu Sood to shake a leg with 'munni' Malaika Arora on India's Best Dancer!

India's Best Dancer is known for its power-packed performances by its top 10 contestants. These contestants along with their choreographers are reviewed by the terrific trio of judges – Geeta Kapur, Malaika Arora and Terence Lewis.

This weekend, India's Best Dancer will celebrate Azadi special to mark the occasion of Independence Day and welcome Sonu Sood, who has become the messiah of migrants and has helped people across the country with his noble gestures. The upcoming episodes will feature various acts by the contestants depicting different concepts, which were all lauded by the actor, who even became emotional on seeing some performances.

The episode promises plenty of sweet moments, and heart-touching incidents narrated by Sonu Sood. On a lighter note, the upcoming episode will see Sonu Sood and Malaika Arora, who have worked together in the past, set the stage on fire with their performance on the chartbuster 'Munni Badnaam Hui'.

Walking down memory lane, Sonu shares, "It was not just a memorable song in the film, but we also performed on this song across different countries such as America and Canada." Malaika adds, "We did a world tour and performed on this track."

