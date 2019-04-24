Sonu Sood: Will travel to few towns in Punjab to encourage voting

bollywood

Two months after he was accused of willingness to promote political parties for cash, Punjab boy Sonu Sood roped in to encourage voting in state

Sonu Sood

Even as several Bollywood stars are contesting in the ongoing general elections, others have been urging citizens to exercise their power and cast their vote. In the latest development, Sonu Sood, who hails from Moga, has been selected by the deputy election commissioner to encourage voting in Punjab.

Interestingly, this comes two months after the actor was accused of allegedly willing to promote political parties in exchange for cash, in a sting operation conducted by an investigative website. He had rubbished the allegations, calling it "a clear case of sabotage".

Ahead of the polling on May 19, Sood intends to travel to the state to spread the word. "When I was chosen as a face to encourage people to vote, I felt a huge responsibility on my shoulders. Voting is a cause that I feel strongly about. I will travel to few towns in Punjab to promote the idea, and will also spread the word through my social media handles. It is necessary that people take time out of their busy schedules and cast their vote. If they don't live in their hometown, they should make the effort to travel there to do their bit for the country."

Sood adds that it is up to the citizens to elect a leader who reflects their ideals. "No matter which party comes to power or which leader is elected, we must ensure that the right head is chosen for the country."

