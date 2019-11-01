Sooraj Pancholi on Satellite Shankar: This film is my actual launch pad

He may have got his dream debut with Salman Khan-backed Hero in 2015, but his absence from the scene year after year made it apparent that Sooraj Pancholi hadn't emerged to be the star kid that had producers flocking for his dates. While the subject of his association with Jiah Khan's murder case was inevitably brushed under the rug, owing to its sensitivity, Pancholi understands that it is a topic that needs to be addressed.

Not mincing words when admitting that his apparent link to the late actor's murder has limited the offers that come his way, Pancholi says, "The last four years have been a bad journey, but I have just surpassed one of the most difficult stages of my life and emerged stronger. I am probably the only accused who is asking for the trial to begin, which in itself, says a lot. Those who filed the case against me do not turn up in court. The media has made me the bad guy. It is disturbing. It is not easy to prove your innocence if you've been accused," says the actor.

Aditya Pancholi's son was charged with abetment to suicide after the death of his former girlfriend, Khan, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013. Subsequent reports suggested a pregnancy that had to be terminated, and how Khan had been emotionally distraught due to it. Her mother Rabiya had reportedly accused Pancholi of murdering her.

Jiah Khan

Talking on the sidelines of the promotions of his upcoming film Satellite Shankar, the actor says he only wishes to train his focus on his career. "I heard a lot of scripts after Hero but was not pleased. I was looking for a story. Satellite Shankar is my actual launch pad. It's a story about a soldier who wants to meet his mother, and also keep his promise to his boss that he will report to duty. Every film shows a soldier's heroism and sacrifice, but this is probably the first film that highlights what civilians can do for their soldiers."

