Sooraj Pancholi on Satellite Shankar: This film is my actual launch pad
Acknowledging that his link with Jiah Khan's death made him less desirable among filmmakers, Sooraj Pancholi on getting a new lease of life with Satellite Shankar.
He may have got his dream debut with Salman Khan-backed Hero in 2015, but his absence from the scene year after year made it apparent that Sooraj Pancholi hadn't emerged to be the star kid that had producers flocking for his dates. While the subject of his association with Jiah Khan's murder case was inevitably brushed under the rug, owing to its sensitivity, Pancholi understands that it is a topic that needs to be addressed.
Not mincing words when admitting that his apparent link to the late actor's murder has limited the offers that come his way, Pancholi says, "The last four years have been a bad journey, but I have just surpassed one of the most difficult stages of my life and emerged stronger. I am probably the only accused who is asking for the trial to begin, which in itself, says a lot. Those who filed the case against me do not turn up in court. The media has made me the bad guy. It is disturbing. It is not easy to prove your innocence if you've been accused," says the actor.
Aditya Pancholi's son was charged with abetment to suicide after the death of his former girlfriend, Khan, who was found hanging in her Mumbai apartment in June 2013. Subsequent reports suggested a pregnancy that had to be terminated, and how Khan had been emotionally distraught due to it. Her mother Rabiya had reportedly accused Pancholi of murdering her.
Jiah Khan
Talking on the sidelines of the promotions of his upcoming film Satellite Shankar, the actor says he only wishes to train his focus on his career. "I heard a lot of scripts after Hero but was not pleased. I was looking for a story. Satellite Shankar is my actual launch pad. It's a story about a soldier who wants to meet his mother, and also keep his promise to his boss that he will report to duty. Every film shows a soldier's heroism and sacrifice, but this is probably the first film that highlights what civilians can do for their soldiers."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
-
Aditya Pancholi was born Nirmal Pancholi on January 4, 1965. He is the son of filmmaker Rajan Pancholi and Aruna Pancholi and has a sister and two brothers. He did his schooling from St. Joseph's High School in Juhu, Mumbai. (Pics/mid-day archives, Sooraj Pancholi's Instagram account and Yogen Shah)
-
Aditya Pancholi started his career with television films produced by Nari Hira and ventured into Bollywood in 1986 with 'Sasti Dulhan Mehnga Dulha' in which he first adopted the screen name Aditya professionally.
-
From 1985 to 1986, Aditya Pancholi starred in Television shows such as Shahadat, Sone Ka Pinjra, Siyahi, Shingora, Kalank Ka Tika, Afshar Ki Saali, Maryam Ki Beti, Abhishek and Khatarnaak Irade.
-
Though Aditya Pancholi started his career as a lead actor but found more success with supporting and negative roles. He has given critically acclaimed performances as a lead actor with films like Kab Tak Chup Rahungi (1988), Qatil (1988), Sailaab (1990), Laal Paree (1991), Naamcheen (1991), Yaad Rakhegi Duniya (1992), Chor Aur Chaand (1993) and Surakshaa (1995). However, the film couldn't earn moolah at the Box Office.
-
Aditya Pancholi's biggest commercial success as a lead actor and his most well-known performance was in Mahesh Bhatt's Saathi (1991).
In picture: Aditya Pancholi with Pooja Bhatt in a still from 'Chor Aur Chaand' (1993).
-
Aditya Pancholi's popular multi-starrer movies are Ladaai (1988), Jaadugar (1989), Aatish: Feel the Fire (1994) and Aankhen (2002).
In picture: Aditya Pancholi with Shatrughan Sinha in a still from 'Atish Baz' (1990).
-
Aditya Pancholi gained popularity for negative roles with movies like Awwal Number (1990), Jung (1996), Khilona (1996), Yes Boss (1997), Hameshaa (1997), Jung (2000), Yeh Dil Ashiqaana (2002), Musafir (2004), Dum Mar Dum (2011), Bodyguard (2011), Race 2 (2013), Jai Ho (2014) and Bajiro Mastani (2015).
In picture: Aditya Pancholi (R) with Amitabh Bachchan (C) and Kiran Juneja (L) in a still from 'Akayla' (1991).
-
Talking about his physique, Aditya Pancholi has been one of the fittest actors of the film industry in the 90s. He is a health-conscious actor but believes in making his workouts fun.
In picture: Aditya Pancholi in a still from 'Tahalka' (1992) which also starred Dharmendra, Naseeruddin Shah, Javed Jaffrey, Amrish Puri, Mukesh Khanna and others.
-
Fitness is a very important aspect of Aditya Pancholi's life. He had told mid-day once, "I follow a proper fitness routine for five-six days a week. Though I'm not too strict about my diet, I try to eat healthy most of the times. As an actor, it's important to be fit as you have to work under trying conditions."
In picture: Aditya Pancholi collaborated with Dev Anand in 1990 with the film 'Awwal Number' which also starred a young Aamir Khan.
-
About his exercise schedule, Aditya Pancholi said, "I have never been to the gym in my entire life. I don't enjoy gym workouts and building biceps isn't important for me. However, I jog daily for an hour either at the park, beach or on the treadmill. I cover a distance of six kms by jogging. It is a great cardio workout and one needn't do anything else."
In picture: Aditya Pancholi and Dev Anand pose for pictures on the sets of 'Awwal Number'.
-
Aditya Pancholi is a yoga fan! "This exercise takes care of your mind and body. I have a yoga trainer coming to my place daily. I practise all the asanas and pranayams under his guidance. Yoga is great for your lungs, stomach, legs and heart. I do a lot of breathing exercises. Yoga helps me de-stress and think in a balanced manner," he said.
In picture: Aditya Pancholi (in black) with Aftab Shivdasani, Sonu Nigam, Akshay Kumar and Suniel Shetty during the shoot of 'Jaani Dushman' at SNDT College in Juhu, Mumbai.
-
Aditya Pancholi loves playing cricket. He had said in the interview, "In my school days, I used to play cricket and football. I still play these sports but only when my friends are getting together for a match. But whenever I see someone playing cricket in front of me, I want to join in."
In picture: Aditya Pancholi with Tabu in a still from the film 'Tarkieb' (2000).
-
Talking about his diet plans, Aditya Pancholi said, "I prefer home-made food to the usual take-aways. If I am home, I make it a point to eat an early dinner. I avoid oily, fatty food and desserts. I try to restrict my carbohydrate intake at night, so I generally stay away from rice. Fruits and juices are a daily part of my diet. In the past few years, I have cut down considerably on smoking and drinking too."
In picture: Aditya Pancholi with Vijay G. Kalantri, treasurer of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee and Salman Khurshid, president of Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee at a dinner hosted by Kalantri in 2000.
-
Revealing his health secrets, Aditya Pancholi was quoted saying, "It's important to follow a proper diet. Make sure that your body gets adequate rest at all times. Don't follow exercises just because your friends are doing them. Have a fitness regime that you enjoy and can follow. And always think positive."
In picture: Aditya Pancholi's first prominent role in Bollywood came in the form of a supporting role in Feroz Khan's 'Dayavan' (1988) which starred Vinod Khanna and Madhuri Dixit.
-
Aditya Pancholi married actress Zarina Wahab in 1986. They have a son Sooraj Pancholi, who made his Bollywood debut opposite Suniel Shetty's daughter Athiya Shetty in 2015 with 'Hero' and a daughter Sana Pancholi.
-
Aditya Pancholi has constantly been in the news over the years due to his tumultuous personal life. He was in a much-publicised alleged relationship with actress Kangana Ranaut, who accused him of physically abusing her while they dated.
-
Aditya Pancholi was in the eye of the storm in 2015 when he was arrested for allegedly getting into a drunken brawl with a bouncer at a pub in Juhu. The actor was later bailed. During a court hearing regarding the same, he cracked up the courtroom with one-liners and songs.
-
Here's taking a look at some more candid pictures of Aditya Pancholi
Aditya Pancholi with Govinda on the sets of 'Taqdeer Ka Tamasha'. This picture was shared by Aditya's son Sooraj Pancholi on Instagram.
-
An old image of Aditya Pancholi with daughter Sana and son Sooraj.
-
Aditya Pancholi with Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi.
-
Aditya Pancholi with his daughter Sana.
-
Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi made his Bollywood debut with Hero. During his launch, Aditya was quoted saying, "I told him not to follow me. Every father tells his son to be like him but I don't want him to be like me. If he doesn't follow me then he will become a star."
-
Aditya Pancholi further added, "I have made so many mistakes in life, my temper and behaviour all this doesn't do any good to anyone. I told Sooraj to do the opposite of what I did in my life till now."
-
Aditya Pancholi's wife Zarina Wahab is six years his senior.
-
Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab first met on the sets of 'Kalank Ka Tika'.
-
Zarina Wahab has stayed by Aditya Pancholi's side through thick and thin and they have remained together despite an apparently turbulent marriage. They underwent a truly testing time when son Sooraj was arrested in connection with the suicide of actress Jiah Khan and ensuing controversy that followed.
-
(L-R) Mana Shetty, Suniel Shetty, Athiya Shetty, Salman Khan, Zarina Wahab, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi and Sana Pancholi.
-
Here's wishing Aditya Pancholi a very happy birthday!
Aditya Pancholi, the man who began his career as a leading actor in the 1980s and transitioned into negative and character roles as time went by is quite an interesting personality. The actor's life has had all the ingredients of a Bollywood potboiler. On his birthday, we look at some rare pictures of the man
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe
Birthday Special: This is how Ileana D'Cruz shut people who body-shamed her