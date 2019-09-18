Sooraj Pancholi opens up on Jiah Khan case: Lost someone I loved

Sooraj Pancholi was in a relationship with the late actress Jiah Khan. After she committed suicide, her mother, Rabiya Khan filed an abetment to suicide case against Sooraj Pancholi. The case is still going on in the court, even after six years. In this tenure, the Pancholis never spoke about the case in public.

However, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Sooraj Pancholi has opened up about Jiah Khan's alleged suicide case. The actor revealed that he was immediately sent to Arthur jail, which is the most secluded one. He said, "I was put in the Anda cell at the Arthur Road jail which is the most secluded cell. You have no contact with anyone and you don't even get newspapers. I was completely numb."

Adding further, he said at that point he was mourning the death of his loved one. Sooraj Pancholi told the entertainment portal, "At that point, nothing mattered. All that I kept thinking was that I lost someone who I loved."

As per the portal, the case is with the Women's Special Court for years now, and Sooraj asserts that he has been a part of all the hearings. "I have actually been silent because I respect that family. I respect what the family has been through. But the media has become very irresponsible. They only care about their TRPs. There are times when I'm in Court and things have been in my favour and a lot of journalists were there. I asked them, "Will you write this?" They told me they won't because it's a positive story and it won't track. It's unfair but I also believe in time."

On November 9, 2018, Soorja's birthday, the actor shared a lengthy post on Instagram that described his state of mind.

According to the charge sheet filed in January 2018, Jiah Khan, best known for her performance in the film Nishabd starring Amitabh Bachchan, was found hanging at her residence on June 3, 2013, by her mother Rabiya.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

The article has been sourced from third-party source and Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. All information provided on this article is for informational purposes only