Sooraj Pancholi wants you to break into a sweat!

bollywood

Sooraj Pancholi set to launch athleisure wear brand that targets men

Sooraj Pancholi

Joining the growing list of stars demanding a pie from the business of fashion, Sooraj Pancholi is set to launch an athleisure line of attires for fitness enthusiasts. The deal is part of his association with a sports brand, a source reveals.

"A company approached him last week to launch this line of fitness clothing. After the initial round of discussions, they decided to go ahead with the project. Sooraj will be involved in the marketing strategy and will personally look into the creation of the designs," says the source about the line that targets men between the ages of 21 and 38.

Confirming the news to mid-day, the actor says the men's clothing range hopes to merge the distinction between work and play. "We are looking to create something that can be worn on a regular [occasion], or at work. We want every person, including college-going students, to buy the products, without feel the [monetary] pinch," he says.

That the young crop has proclivity for fitness implies that venturing into the space may be a promising decision, he understands. "I am looking forward to this new business. I love the space of fitness. People are passionate about it, and about what they wear. The fashion [industry] is growing too." Meanwhile, Pancholi, who only recently wrapped up filming for Time To Dance with Isabelle Kaif, has been preparing for his role of an Indian soldier in his upcoming untitled film.

