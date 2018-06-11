Soorma: An intriguing story of Hockey player Sandeep Singh

The film showcases his personal as well as professional aspects of life. It shows how Sandeep struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years

Soorma poster

The trailer of the Punjabi singer-actor, Diljit Dosanjh's next, Soorma is out now and it is a story based on the greatest comeback of hockey legend, Sandeep Singh.

The trailer of the film traces the journey of ex-captain of Indian Hockey team, Sandeep Singh, essayed by Dosanjh. The trailer of the sports flick was released on Monday, 11th June 2018.

The film showcases his personal as well as professional aspects of life. It shows how Sandeep struggles to get on his own feet after getting paralyzed for two years.

The film also features Taapsse Pannu and Angad Bedi. The posters of Soorma have piqued the interests of the audience owing to the striking similarity between the actor and the hockey player.

Singh is regarded as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers, masters in a peculiar scoring technique in hockey. He was even graced with the nickname 'Flicker Singh' for his drag speeds of over 145 km/hr.

The drag-flickers journey - of wins, losses, life, and death - will soon be seen on-screen in Soorma, a Shaad Ali directorial, starring Diljit Dosanjh and Taapsee Pannu. Soorma is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh which will release on 13th July 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever