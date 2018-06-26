Soorma Anthem, an inspirational track that will definitely fuel the fire in you

The music has been composed by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Gulzar. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles

After releasing the love song Ishq Di Baajiyaan that has stolen hearts nationwide, Sony Music releases Soorma Anthem-an inspirational track that shows the struggles and challenges faced by the celebrated hockey player Sandeep Singh.

Composed by the trio Shankar – Ehsaan - Loy and penned by Gulzar, the song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan. While talking about the song Shankar Mahadevan shares, "The brief was to create a song that showcases the trails and tribulations of Sandeep Singh and yet make it about how he stood tall in spite of it. The song is just that I am sure it will become an anthem for every fighter out there".

Soorma Anthem perfectly escapades how there are no mountains high enough for those who stand tall. The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh potrayed by Diljit Dosanjih has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, Flicker Singh.

Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh.

