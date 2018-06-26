Soorma Anthem, an inspirational track that will definitely fuel the fire in you
The music has been composed by the hit trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy with lyrics by Gulzar. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles
After releasing the love song Ishq Di Baajiyaan that has stolen hearts nationwide, Sony Music releases Soorma Anthem-an inspirational track that shows the struggles and challenges faced by the celebrated hockey player Sandeep Singh.
Composed by the trio Shankar – Ehsaan - Loy and penned by Gulzar, the song has been sung by Shankar Mahadevan. While talking about the song Shankar Mahadevan shares, "The brief was to create a song that showcases the trails and tribulations of Sandeep Singh and yet make it about how he stood tall in spite of it. The song is just that I am sure it will become an anthem for every fighter out there".
