Soorma enters Bollywood Film Festival Norway

Still from Soorma

Diljit Dosanjh's real-life drama, Soorma made its way to big screens on July 13 and now it is all set for Bollywood Film Festival Norway. 'Soorma' became an official selection at the 16th Annual Bollywood Festival Norway 2018, which starts on September 7, and the film will be screened on September 8.

Special screenings of the film were also held for few schools across India and Paraplegic Rehabilitation Center in Pune for the soldiers. The movie is an inspiring true story of human spirit, about a hockey player, Sandeep Singh, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident.

It is a lesser known fact that Sandeep has been hailed as one of the world's most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr, which led to his nickname, 'Flicker Singh'. 'Soorma' also features Angad Bedi and Taapsee Pannu in pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, 'Soorma' is written and directed by Shaad Ali.

