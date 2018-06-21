Soorma: Here's what went behind Taapsee Pannu's character

Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Directed by Shaad Ali, the film is slated for release on 13th July 2018

Actress Taapsee Pannu who will be next seen in Sandeep Singh's biopic titled Soorma shared the making video for her character. The actress took to social media to share the video of her preparations for the role of a Hockey Player, wherein she is trained by none other than Sandeep Singh.

The video puts forth the hard work and training that the actress underwent to learn the nuances and techniques of the game. Taapsee Pannu will be seen portraying the role of Sandeep Singh aka Diljeet Singh's love interest. The video also showcases the strict coach Sandeep Singh punishing Taapsee for missing her sessions and being late for practice.

Taapsee Pannu tweeted the video and captioned, "Between my craziness n madness I learnt a little bit of this wonderful sport! http://bit.ly/TaapseeTrainsLikeAChampion <http://bit.ly/TaapseeTrainsLikeAChampion> … Coach saab will approve of it :P @flickersingh #Soorma @sonypicsprodns @DiljitDosanjh @Imangadbedi @shaadesh @SnehaRajani @IChitrangda #DeepakSingh @sonymusicindia"

The trailer of the film had garnered immense appreciation from across the audience. It is an inspiring true story of the human spirit, about a player, who made headlines for his miraculous comeback after an unfortunate accident. It is a lesser known fact that, Sandeep Singh has been hailed as one of the world' most dangerous drag-flickers of all time with drag speeds of over 145 km/hr which led to his nickname, Flicker Singh.

Sandeep Singh's inspiring story has had the makers keen to bring his life on the silver screen. Soorma will feature Diljit Dosanjh essaying the role of Sandeep Singh alongside Taapsee Pannu and Angad Bedi in the pivotal roles. Produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions, Chitrangda Singh, and Deepak Singh, Soorma is written & directed by Shaad Ali and is slated to release on 13th July, 2018.

