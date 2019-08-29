Sophie Nelisse expresses her breathing concerns while shooting 47 Meters Down Uncaged

hollywood

Sophie Nelisse. Image courtesy: PR

Sophie Nelisse, the remarkably talented young starlet is part of the horror-thriller 47 Meters Down Uncaged. Sophie has previously displayed her marvelous acting skills in her award-winning performance in 'The Book Thief'. Proving the star she is, it will be interesting to watch her in the claustrophobic setting.

Although it's not Nielisse's first experience shooting, yet this film necessitated extra efforts to contemplate and adjust according to the shots. She revealed it was uttermost challenging to shoot underwater, she explained the scenario by saying, "You have to manage your breathing around when the others talk, or you can't hear them. But you want to breathe! You all need to know each other's lines. It's a weird choreography."

Further to that, she described how slightest of miss and they had to redo the whole scene. Young actresses on sets discovered unique ways to communicate underwater, Sophie explained by saying, "We couldn't talk in the water so we wrote stuff in the sand to each other," Nelisse continues, "And sometimes we just gathered together and cried because we were all so exhausted!"

It will be amazing to watch how the film has turned up to be, will it be scarier and torment enough to make us feel the same as the first installment. It is releasing in India by PVR Pictures. Encounter the deadly white sharks with 47 Meters Down Uncaged in cinemas near you on 30th August 2019!

