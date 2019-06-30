Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tie the knot for the second time in the south of France

hollywood

Celebrating their love all over again, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot again in France on Saturday, June 29

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tied the knot in May in an impromptu ceremony in Las Vegas, but have got married for the second time in an official white wedding. It was confirmed that Joe and Turner are officially husband and wife after obtaining a marriage licence on Wednesday, May 1, reported eonline.com.

Celebrating their love all over again, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot again in France on Saturday, June 29. The bride and groom walked down the aisle decorated with flowers and glass candles. Following the wedding, the couple, along with their guests, headed to their reception party at Chateau de Tourreau, E online reported.

Sophie's bridesmaids included her Game of Thrones co-star Maisie Williams. "Sophie was drinking champagne with her girlfriends and brunch was also delivered. Joe had a few shots with his groomsmen to ease the nerves," a source said.

People who attended the wedding weren't permitted to post live updates from the wedding, unlike the Las Vegas wedding. According to another source, Sophie wore a long lace dress and a veil. She had her hair down and went with light makeup. Insiders also revealed that the couple teared up while exchanging vows during the nuptials.

The night before the wedding, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner. While the couple stood out in matching bright red outfits, their dinner guests were asked to turn up in white. They were spotted arriving at the Hotel La Mirande in Avignon, France. The 23-year-old actor looked beautiful in a simple long red gown with her hair worn down.

The Sucker singer sported a dashing all-red suit in the same shade matching his lady love's dress. Guests seen in attendance at the reception party included Jonas' sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra, supermodel Ashley Graham and many others.

In contrast to their first marriage ceremony, which DJ Diplo ended up live-streaming on social media, Sophie Turner told Harper's Bazaar, UK, as cited by People, that they plan on making this celebration "as low-key as possible".

