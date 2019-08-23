Sophie Turner shakes a leg with Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra

hollywood

File image of Sophie Turner. Image sourced from mid-day archives

The Jonas Brothers are currently on their Happiness Begins tour and it seems like they along with their family members are enjoying the outing to the fullest and their ties appear to be becoming stronger. This became evident when Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner was seen shaking a leg with her sister-in-law Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra.

While the brother trio kept the audience entertained with a lively performance, Turner and Madhu danced hand-in-hand, reported E! News.

Check out the video here:

Turner and Priyanka are both new to the Jonas Family. The 'GoT' fame actress married Joe earlier in June for the second time after walking down the aisle with him in May.

Meanwhile, Priyanka and Nick exchanged vows last year in December. It seems like the 'Barfi' actor is gelling well with the family as she shared a picture of the 'J-sisters' on Instagram, a few days ago.

The brother trio kicked off their much-anticipated tour on August 7 in Miami which will run till October 20. Prior to the tour, they also dropped their fifth album by the same name which marked their coming together after a long hiatus. Earlier this year, the brothers even dropped two songs from their album titled 'Sucker' and 'Cool'.

