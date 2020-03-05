Sorry Coronavirus, you can't stop Prabhas from shooting for his film!

Despite the coronavirus travel advisories, Prabhas has taken off for Europe for the next schedule of Radha Krishna Kumar's Telugu film tentatively titled Jaan. Yesterday, the Baahubali star was seen at Hyderabad airport wearing a mask. As the schedule had been planned ahead of the coronavirus scare, he felt it was important to honour it. Pooja Hegde is his co-star in the film, which is a love story.

After the blockbuster success of Baahubali, Prabhas became a Pan-India Star and a global phenomenon. His last film, Saaho, despite mixed reviews, smashed a lot of previous box-office records and also turned out to be a success in the Hindi language, raking over Rs. 150 crores at the ticket windows.

However, Jaan may not release in Hindi and that can be disappointing for all his fans in North India. Well, let’s see what happens! Apart from this, the star is also doing a film called Prabhas20 with Maine Pyar Kiya star, Bhagyashree. This one is also a period drama that will be made on a massive scale!

