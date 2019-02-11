Soundarya Rajinikanth ties the knot with actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi in Chennai

regional-cinema

Soundarya Rajinikanth's sangeet ceremony took place on Saturday, February 9, 2019. She got married to Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai

Soundarya Rajinikanth with husband Vishagan Vanangamudi. Pic/ Soundarya's official Twitter account

Soundarya Rajinikanth, Rajinikanth's daughter, got married on February 11, 2019, to actor-businessman Vishagan Vanangamudi. She got married in a glittering ceremony in Chennai among family and friends. The sangeet ceremony was held on February 10, where Rajinikanth set the dance floor on fire as he danced to Oruvan Oruvan Mudhalali from his 1995 film Muthu.

The grand wedding was attended by prominent politicians like DMK Chief MK Stalin, Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami, MDMK Chief Vaiko, actor-turned-politician Kamal Hassan, and others. Various south celebrities like Sivaji Prabhu, Mohan Babu, Aditi Rao Hydari and filmmaker Mani Ratnam were also in attendance at the wedding. Soundarya's sister Aishwarya and actor-husband Dhanush were also seen at the wedding.

This is Soundarya's second marriage; she was married to entrepreneur Ashwin Ramkumar for seven years. They divorced in 2016 and have a son together.

The bride looked gorgeous in traditional southern weaves, while the groom was classy in his shirt and veshti. The wedding ceremony was held at 9 am and was followed by a reception for the guests. There will also be a cocktail party at 8:30 pm today. Here are a few pictures from the sangeet and wedding ceremonies:

Rajinikanth with Soundarya. Pic/Soundarya's Twitter account

Soundarya with son Ved. Pic/Soundarya's Twitter account

A R Rahman, who also graced the ceremony, shared a picture of the beautiful bride and groom:

Music composer and singer Anirudh Ravichander took to Twitter to share this picture with Soundarya:

Doesn't the bride look absolutely radiant and happy?

On the professional front, Soundarya made her debut as a director with the film Kochadaiyaan in 2014. Soundarya's last directorial venture was Velaiilla Pattadhari 2 (2017), starring Dhanush and Kajol.

Also read: Rajinikanth invites Kamal Haasan for daughter Soundarya's wedding

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates