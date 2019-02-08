Rajinikanth invites Kamal Haasan for daughter Soundarya's wedding

regional-cinema

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth will wed businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai. The preparations of the grand wedding are on in full swing.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan

Once arch rivals and now politicians, Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan met in Chennai on Thursday.Â Both the actors-turned-politicians wished and hugged each other. According to reports, superstar Rajinikanth also invited founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), Kamal Haasan for his daughter Soundarya Rajinikanth's wedding.

Filmmaker Soundarya Rajinikanth will wed businessman-actor Vishagan Vanangamudi on February 11 in Chennai. The preparations of the grand wedding are on in full swing.

Thalaivar, who entered into politics in December 2017, is yet to launch his political party and is uncertain about contesting the Lok Sabha polls. Meanwhile, Haasan, on Thursday, said that his party is gearing up for contesting all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming Parliamentary polls.



Rajinikanth with daughter Soundarya

Though the actor didn't disclose from where is he likely to contest the election, he clearly indicated that he would not form an alliance with any 'tainted' group. "Our aim is to not go with any tainted group. We are preparing to contest 40 seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry. I cannot say at this moment from where I will contest," Haasan told media persons. cleared the air with the announcement that his party MNM gearing up for contesting all 40 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming Parliamentary polls.

Haasan had earlier said that his party would contest the Lok Sabha polls in alliance with like-minded parties.

Also read: Soundarya Rajinikanth shares a glimpse of her bridal look

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Edited by mid-day online desk with inputs from ANI