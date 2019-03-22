Sounds of two kinds

things-to-do

An American jazz musician and an Indian classical prodigy get together for the first time to play fusion jazz in SoBo

Anthony Cammarota

Southern California born multi-instrumentalist Anthony Cammarota brought toge­t­her contemporary jazz ensemble AC4 five years ago. Its Indian avatar was born a year and a half ago — with Snarky Puppy and Robert Glasper vi­b­es, but edgier — after Cammarota moved to Mumb­ai to teach music two years ago. Joining them on stage th­is Saturday is 22-year-old In­dian classical mu­s­ician An­andi Bhattacharya, who last performed he­re with her father, re­nowned slide gu­i­tarist Pandit Debashish Bhattacharya.

For Bhattacharya, choosing music as a career option happened naturally and "involuntarily", says the Kolkata resident, who grew up listening to songs by Allauddin Khan, belonging to the Maihar gharana. "I wasn't allowed to listen to much else. I first heard Christina Aguilera after I finished class 10. Before that, I was living under a rock when it came to global music," says Bhattacharya.



Anandi Bhattacharya

At the age of 15, she was touring the world, performing with her father, which also gave her the front seat to organic fusion music when her father played with John McLaughlin So, when she was introduced to jazz, she also made up her mind to learn how to scat and understand the harmonies. "Indian music gives a distinct sense of time and moods as it's based in human expression. It doesn't have the clinical approach western music does. Listening to and learning western music has given me a clear sense of how to use my voice and make the mu­sic my own. There's a certain know-how and exercises that he­lp you sing using the head and stomach, so your voice be­comes more rounded, enab­ling you to reach higher notes," explains Bhattacharya.

Meanwhile, Cammarota is inspired by the rhythm he has heard in Indian classical music. "I want to do ragas in a jazz environment and a subtle touch of Indian classical has come into my sound like the rhythmic cycles," he shares.

This ensemble will have Cammarota rearrange his or­iginals, giving Bhattacharya the freedom to improvise. "Th­e­re is a lot of improvisation that runs parallel in jazz and Indian classical. It's almost the same in terms of spontaneity, sho­w­casing the uniqueness of an individual and ensemble int­e­raction," observes Cammarota. The gig will also include a jazz standard and a rearranged Bollywood song.

While Cammarota will record his upcoming LP in the end of April, Bhattacharya will be on tour with her new album Joys Abound, before getting down to recording another one, which, unlike her previous releases, won't be arranged by her father.

ON March 23, 8.30 pm

AT The Quarter, Royal Opera House, Mathew Road, Opera House, Girgaum.

CALL 83291 10638

LOG ON TO insider.in

COST Rs100

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates