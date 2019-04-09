Sourav Ganguly clarifies stand on Conflict of Interest

ipl-news

The Ombudsman had asked Sourav Ganguly to clear his stand on allegations of Conflict of Interest in his role as IPL franchise Delhi Capitals advisor while serving as the president of CAB

Sourav Ganguly

The Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president and Delhi Capitals advisor Sourav Ganguly has replied to BCCI ombudsman and ethics officer DK Jain clarifying that there is no "Conflict of Interest" in his dual role as alleged by three cricket fans.

The Ombudsman had asked Ganguly to clear his stand on allegations of Conflict of Interest in his role as IPL franchise Delhi Capitals advisor while serving as the president of CAB.

Ganguly told PTI that he had sent his reply to Justice Jain on the April 6, making his position clear. "In my respectful submission there is no direct or indirect interest, compromising roles, commercial conflict, prior relationship or position of influence within the meaning of the BCCI Constitution which may deter my involvement with the Delhi Capitals," he wrote.

Ganguly said he was not a part of any committee that was overseeing the organisation of the ongoing IPL. "At present, I do not hold any post whatsoever or howsoever in the BCCI. I am neither a member of the Apex Council of the BCCI nor an office bearer nor a member of any of the Cricket Committees constituted by the BCCI under its Constitution," Ganguly wrote.

"I am also not connected with the administration, management or running of the IPL by being a member of any of the committees or other organisational units set up by the BCCI in connection with the IPL," he clarified.

