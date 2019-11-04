Sourav Ganguly's daughter Sana turns 18 years. See Photo

Sourav Ganguly, who is the current President of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), has rarely shared photos from his personal life on social media.

Sourav Ganguly has a wife and daughter but keeps them away from the limelight. However, recently the BCCI chief took to photo-sharing website Instagram to share a cool selfie along with his daughter.

Ganguly's daughter Sana turned 18 years of age on November 3, 2019, and the former Indian captain posted a picture on Instagram and captioned it: "Happy birthday Sana .. 18th."

View this post on Instagram Happy birthday Sana .. 18th A post shared by SOURAV GANGULY (@souravganguly) onNov 2, 2019 at 11:13pm PDT

Sourav Ganguly got married to his childhood sweetheart Dona Roy in February 1997. Reports say that at first, their respective families were not too pleased as they were not on the best of terms with each other. However, later on, they reconciled their differences and agreed to the wedding. Sourav Ganguly and Dona welcomed their daughter Sana in November 2001.

Sourav Ganguly, nicknamed 'Dada', is known as one of the finest batsmen in the history of cricket as well as one of the best captains for Team India. Ganguly has scored over 18,500 runs in international cricket and is one of the best ODI batsmen to have played the game. Ganguly retired from all forms of cricket in 2008.

