Sourav Ganguly foresees Virat Kohli roaming shirtless, if India win 2019 World Cup

"We better got our cameras ready, as he's got the six packs, I would not be surprised if he's on the Oxford Street with the Trophy and his shirt off," said Ganguly



Sourav Ganguly

Sourav Ganguly waving his shirt at Lord's in 2002 remains etched in memory and Virat Kohli will not just relive that iconic act but has agreed to go one better and walk around Oxford Street shirtless, provided India win the 2019 World Cup in England.

Almost 16 years after his India team pulled off a remarkable chase to win the NatWest Series at the mecca of cricket, former captain Ganguly foresees another shirt-waving act next year.



Virat Kohli

"I can guarantee you now, if he wins the World Cup final at Lord's in 2019. We better got our cameras ready, as he's got the six packs, I would not be surprised if he's on the Oxford Street with the Trophy and his shirt off," Ganguly said on Saturday. The present Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president added, "And I can tell you who will be following him — Hardik Pandya."

"120 per cent," pat came the reply from current skipper Kohli. "I don't think it will only be me because there will be a lot of people with six packs in the team. We will all be roaming shirtless. Hardik Pandya, there's Bumrah as well... We have got a few candidates," Kohli said.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever