Sourav Ganguly holidays with daughter Sana Ganguly

Sana Ganguly

Former India cricket captain Sourav Ganguly has daughter Sana for company on his trip to Barcelona. He tweeted this picture yesterday and wrote:"She was born not too long ago ...look at her now...my Sana Ganguly."

She was born not too long ago ...look at her now ..â¤ï¸ð¥°ð¤...my sana ganguly pic.twitter.com/aaE2Qy1Uha — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) December 24, 2018

Sourav Ganguly is a former Indian cricketer and captain of the Indian national team, Currently, he is appointed as the President of the Cricket Association of Bengal and President of the Editorial Board with Wisden India. During his playing career, Ganguly established himself as one of the world's leading batsmen and also one of the greatest captains of the national cricket team. While batting, he was especially prolific through the off side, earning himself the nickname God of the Off Side for his elegant strokeplay square of the wicket and through the covers.

