Sourav Ganguly XI to take on Jaydev Shah XI before BCCI AGM

The BCCI's Annual General Meeting in Ahmedabad will have an on-field cricket flavour to it.

mid-day has learnt that the newly-built state-of-the-art Motera stadium will host a friendly cricket match today between officials of BCCI and state associations. Most of them arrived on Tuesday for Thursday's 89th AGM.

One team will be led by BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly, while the other will be captained by BCCI secretary Jay Shah.

Apart from Ganguly, there will be former India skipper Mohammed Azharuddin, head of Hyderabad Cricket Association, ex-Saurashtra captain Jaydev Shah and former India batsman Brijesh Patel, who will represent Karnataka State Cricket Association.

Meanwhile, PTI reported that a new Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) will be formed at the AGM. The new CAC will choose the three new national selectors.

