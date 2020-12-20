South actor Tirrtha R Murbaadkar to be seen with Pankaj Tripathi in Criminal Justice 2

After winning an award for her very first feature film in Telugu, actor Tirrtha will now be seen along with actor Pankaj Tripathi in the second season of web series 'Criminal Justice: Behind Closed Doors' which releases on December 24, 2020, on Hotstar. She will be sharing screen space with brilliant actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Deepti Naval.

Tirrtha is ready to show her mettle in a very different way than her previous shows. She is playing a character named Prajakta, who is a worker in the child welfare centre, who is assigned to take care of the main child lead. She is essaying a complex yet central role, which helps to bring out the truth in this season and narrates the story keeping the mystery alive.

Talking about the second chapter of Criminal Justice, she shared, "I was looking at being part of niche content and when asked to play Prajakta I liked the fact that she is soft hearted but yet headstrong and in control of the situation around her. It would be interesting to play her, I thought and was definitely excited to work with amazing actors like Pankaj Tripathi and Deepti Naval as I've always admired both of their acting style lot of learning for me in acting and in general. I was looking forward to the experience"

"It was my first time working with director Rohan Sippy & Arjun Mukherjee and they made me comfortable and quite patiently explained the depth of the character. They let the actor flow and gave the liberty to explore the character on the set. I feel grateful that they believed in me for this role and gave me this opportunity. You'll definitely get to see me in a new avatar and I am really excited about this show", she excitedly added.

Tirrtha has worked in web series like Dil Buffering, Little Things season 3, and films like Sontha Ooru (Telugu Film - won a Nandi Award), Neeku Naaku Dash Dash (Telugu), Chaurya (Marathi film), Kaliyachan (Malayalam) etc.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news.