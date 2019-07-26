South African captain Faf Du Plessis joins Belfast Titans in ET20S

cricket

Faf Du Plessis during training at the recently-concluded World Cup 2019 tournament. Pic/ AFP

The current captain of the South African cricket team Faf Du Plessis has joined Belfast Titans, a franchise of Euro T20 Slam that is going to be held in Ireland, Scotland and Netherlands from 30th August – 22nd September 2019. One of the world's top-most batsman of this generation, Du Plessis was picked by Belfast Titans (owned by Sarvodaya Global Sports Private Limited of Mr. Vilas R G Desai) as a supplementary player one week after the draft of the league which took place in London on 19th July, 2019.



Du Plessis will be playing alongside Belfast's icon player Shahid Afridi and marquee player JP Duminy under the guidance of coach Ian Pont. His other teammates who will be representing Belfast Titans are Mark Adair, Shane Getkate, Colin Ingram, Muhammad Ilyas, Andrew McBrine, Mitchell McClenaghan, Muhammad Nawaz, Boyd Rankin, Paul Stirling, Aaron Summers, Greg Thompson, Stuart Thompson, Gary Wilson, Luke Wright and Craig Young.



Franchise owner Mr. Vilas R G Desai, who also owns Edmonton Royals in Global T20 Canada, said,

“We are extremely delighted to have South African skipper Faf Du Plessis as part of our team. We are all aware of his exploits as a destructive T20 batsman and we hope that he will take Belfast Titans to the title."

