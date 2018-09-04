South African cricketer JP Duminy and wife welcome daughter Alexa

cricket

JP Duminy took to social media to announce the news and tweeted this family picture of his wife Sue, elder daughter Isabella and the new-born Alexa-Rose Duminy

JP Duminy posing with his family

South African batsman JP Duminy's wife Sue gave birth to the couple's second daughter Alexa on Saturday.

He took to social media to announce the news and tweeted this family picture of his wife Sue, elder daughter Isabella and the new-born Alexa-Rose Duminy and wrote: "A weekend to certainly remember. Walking into spring with a bang. 01/09/2018 Thank you, Lord for the amazing blessing of Family. Welcome to the world Alexa-Rose Duminy."

Meanwhile, Sue said: "And then there were 4! Welcome to the world my beautiful Alexa-Rose Duminy. Mom's heart just doubled in size with all this new love, dad's chest expanded twice from all the proudness and Isabella already got a very tight grip around your hand so you are basically stuck with your new BFF for life... Thanks my love @jpduminy for standing next to me every minute of the 26 hours in labour. I hope you can still manage to catch a ball after all those contraction-hand-grasps... And thanks to everyone for the beautiful messages, each one is greatly appreciated!"

