South African first-class cricketer Solo Nqweni tests positive for coronavirus

Solo Nqweni, a South African first-class cricketer who has been battling multiple health issues, has tested positive for coronavirus. The 25-year-old all-rounder is also being treated for Guillain-Barre Syndrome -- a condition in which the immune system attacks the nerves. He is currently in Aberdeen, Scotland and shared the news of him contracting COVID-19 on Twitter.

Nqweni is the third cricketer known to have contracted the disease after Pakistan's Zafar Sarfraz and Scotland's Majid Haq. "So last year I got GBS, and have been battling this disease for the past 10 months and I'm only half way through my recovery. I got TB, my liver failed and my kidney failed. Now today I tested positive for coronavirus. I don't understand why all of this is happening to me," Nqweni tweeted.

This diagnosis is the latest in a long line of health issues for Nqweni, who spent four weeks in an induced coma last year. Nqweni played for South Africa Under-19s in 2012 and has been contracted to Eastern Province and has also played for franchise cricket for the Warriors.

The former Grey High star, who is playing as a professional at Aberdeenshire Cricket Club, is in the intensive care unit of Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, according to Herald Live.

