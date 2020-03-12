Search

South Indian actor Shaji Thilakan passes away at the age of 55

Published: Mar 12, 2020, 12:44 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Well-known South Indian actor and the son of late veteran actor Thilakan breathes his last in Kochi at the age of 55.

Shaji Thilakan picture Courtesy: Official Facebook Account/Ganesh Olikkara
Shaji Thilakan picture Courtesy: Official Facebook Account/Ganesh Olikkara

Well-known South Indian actor and the son of late veteran actor Thilakan breathes his last in Kochi at the age of 55. He is survived by wife Indira Shaji and daughter Abhirami. This shocking news will surely be a setback for all his fans and admirers. 

Ganesh Olikkara took to his Facebook account and wrote a long post for his friend that will surely make his fans teary-eyed. It's a long post that reminisces the time the two shared together.

Take a look right here:

May his soul Rest In Peace!

