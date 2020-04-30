South Korea experts downplay possible reinfections

Pro-democracy protesters a 'Lunch With You' rally in Hong Kong on Wednesday while observing social distancing. Over 100 people gathered in the Landmark Atrium mall and sang a protest anthem, 'Glory to Hong Kong'. Small but determined protests have started in the city as the Coronavirus outbreak slows. Pic/AFP

South Korean infectious disease experts have downplayed concerns that patients could get reinfected with COVID-19 after recovering. While hundreds in South Korea have tested positive again after their release from hospitals, Oh Myoung-don, who heads the central clinical panel on new infectious diseases, on Wednesday said there was a "high possibility" that such test results were flawed.

He said South Korea's standard real-time PCR tests, designed to amplify the genetic materials of the virus so that even tiny quantities are detected, doesn't reliably distinguish between remains of dead virus and infectious particles. He said lab tests on animals suggest that COVID-19 patients would maintain immunity for at least a year after their infections. He also said it was unlikely that the virus could be reactivated after remaining dormant when it doesn't seem to be a type that causes chronic illnesses.

277

No. of people tested positive after recovering

Construction fire near Seoul kills 8

A fire broke out on a construction site near Seoul on Wednesday, killing eight workers and leaving another 17 presumed dead. Local fire officials said the toll could rise as more people were believed to be trapped inside the warehouse that was under construction in Icheon. Another 14 or the 70 workers remained unaccounted for.

