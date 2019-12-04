South Korean actor Cha In-ha found dead

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

South Korean actor Cha In-ha was found dead at his home on Tuesday at the age of 27, the latest in the string of deaths to rock the highly competitive Korean entertainment industry in the past two months. Police have initiated an investigation into the cause of death. No further details have been disclosed so far, South China Morning Post reported.



Cha made his screen acting debut in 2017 in the short film 'You, Deep Inside of Me' and is best known for the Korean drama 'Love With Flaws'.



The incident comes days after Goo Hara, a South Korean singer and former band member of the country's top K-Pop group Kara, was found dead at her home in Seoul. Another K-pop star Sulli had committed suicide in October this year at the age of 25.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever