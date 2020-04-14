Spain prepares to reopen some factories

Heathcare workers applaud in return as they are cheered on outside the Gregorio Maranon Hospital in Madrid. Pic/AFP

The death toll from the Coronavirus pandemic has slowed in some of the worst-hit countries, with Spain readying Monday to reopen parts of its economy as governments grapple with a once-in-a-century recession.

Italy, France and the US have all seen a drop in COVID-19 deaths in the past 24 hours, with Italy — the European nation most afflicted — reporting its lowest toll in more than three weeks.

Spain's death toll has fallen in recent days, but as a small bump in deaths was reported on Sunday, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez warned that the locked-down country was "far from victory".

"We are all keen to go back out on the streets... but our desire is even greater to win the war and prevent a relapse," he said, as some companies were set to resume operations at the end of a two-weeks halt of all non-essential activity.

In the US — now the world's worst-hit nation with a fifth of all deaths and more than half a million confirmed cases — the government's top infectious disease expert added to cautious optimism that the pandemic may have reached its peak.

Anthony Fauci said, "We are hoping by the end of the month we can look around and say, OK, is there any element here that we can safely and cautiously start pulling back on?"

1,16,045

Total no. of deaths worldwide

