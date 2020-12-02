Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez gets eight-year ban for match fixing

This picture has been used for representational purposes

Spanish tennis player Enrique Lopez Perez has been banned from the sport for eight years for his involvement in match fixing activities, the Tennis Integrity Unit said in a statement on Tuesday.

The TIU said that Perez, who had a highest ATP singles ranking of 154 and a highest ATP doubles ranking of 135, had been partaken in three separate instances of match fixing activity in 2017.

"The disciplinary case was heard by anti-corruption hearing officer Richard McLaren on 5 November 2020. He found that Enrique Lopez Perez breached the rules of the Tennis Anti-corruption Programme three times at tournaments in 2017, with two further charges unproven," the TIU said.

He has additionally been fined $25,000. Perez was provisionally suspended on December 19 prior to the hearing.

