Speak, create, share

A closed-door gathering will bring together like-minded people to swap stories and show their artistic side

Back home in Darjeeling, electricity outages last for days. And so, with our phones, laptops and power banks completely drained of charge, we resort to the old-school ways of chilling — sitting around and swapping stories about our lives, travels and people we’ve met. Someone inevitably pulls out a guitar and it’s more festive than what we would otherwise watch on screen.

Several platforms across the city have revived this old-school style of entertainment that also provides a stage for upcoming talents to show their skills. One such intimate gathering of 30 is being organised by Motojojo this Saturday that will include live music and a poetry session.



A previous edition of an intimate house gathering

It will also focus on exploring the world via travel stories narrated by audience members. “We are re-imagining communities of people coming together and exploring the unknown through experiential art and travel,” explains Nidhi Shah from Motojojo. Mattresses will be laid out while the lack of mics will ensure a cosy vibe for the evening. Participants can bring their own food and beverage as well.

On November 24, 7.30 pm to 10 pm AT Vile Parle West (venue to be disclosed on confirmation).

Log on to motojojo.co

Call 8828881117

Cost Rs 250

