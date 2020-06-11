'Speechless, heartbroken': Bharti Singh, Sushant Singh Rajput mourn their ex-manager Disha Salian's death

Disha Salian, the former manager of Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput, Varun Sharma and Bharti Singh died on Monday in what is being reported as a case of suicide. Disha allegedly committed suicide by jumping off a building in Mumbai. While the reason for her big step is still unknown, Bollywood stars, particularly those associated with her mourned her death through social media posts.

Sushant Singh, with whom Disha had worked earlier took to his Instagram stories and expressed grief over her death. Sushant wrote, "It's such devastating news. My deepest condolences to Disha's family and friends. May your soul rest in peace (sic)".

Comedian Bharti Singh also expressed grief over the sudden demise of her ex-manager. She shared her photo and wrote, "speechless. RIP (sic)".

Bigg Boss 13 finalist and television actress Rashami Desai penned a heartfelt note on Disha's death. Recalling their last conversation, she wrote, "I still cannot believe that it was your birthday a few days ago. I still can't believe that we attended a zoom call party. I can't believe that you posted one of your favourite pictures with your favourite posture and captioned, 'You are your own choice #makeawisechoice.'"

Expressing her disbelief over the sad demise of the 28-year-old, Rashami Desai said, "And what made you choose this? You left all your loved ones, especially your parents, your friends, and the workplace you loved. I have always known you as a strong and stable personality. Where ever you are, you will always be in my prayers Disha (sic)".

Saumya Tandon also reacted to her suicides. In her recent tweet, the actress expressed her concern over these suicides and urged everyone not to lose hope in these crucial times. She wrote, "So many young lives are gone Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta and now Disha Salian. To everyone who is suffering. It’s tough very tough. Please hang in there. This too shall pass. I pray for you all."

So many young lives are gone Manmeet Grewal, Preksha Mehta and now Disha Salion. To everyone who is suffering. It’s tough very tough. Please hang in there. This too shall pass. I pray for you all. ðÂÂÂ — Saumya Tandon (@saumyatandon) June 9, 2020

Varun Sharma mourned the demise on Instagram, sharing a photo with his former manager and friend.

"Am at a loss of words. Speechless. Numb. It all looks unreal. So many memories. Such a lovely person and a dear friend. You always wore that smile everyday, and with such kindness you dealt with everything that came your way. You will be deeply missed. Prayers and Strength to the Family. I still can't believe Disha you're gone. Gone too Soon," wrote Varun.

Mouni Roy replied to the post, saying “Still in shock. May her soul rest in peace.” Richa Chadha also wrote: “tragic. Unreal.”

The young celebrity manager was reportedly with her fiance when she took the drastic step on Monday night. She was declared dead on being rushed to a hospital in Borivali. The police have started an investigation. As per reports, they have recorded the statement of the deceased's parents. Her fiance might also be asked for a statement.

