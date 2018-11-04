Spice Girls to reunite

hollywood

However, Beckham has shown no hard feelings with her former bandmates, and even shared a shot cosying up to Mel C at a gala

Spice Girls are reportedly set to reunite and announce a huge UK eight-show stadium tour. Geri Horner, Melanie Chisholm, Melanie Brown and Emma Bunton are set to reunite, without Victoria Beckham, on the Jonathan Ross show on November 11. However, Beckham has shown no hard feelings with her former bandmates, and even shared a shot cosying up to Mel C at a gala.

