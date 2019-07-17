SpiceJet flight carrying 40 passengers hits technical snag; lands soon after take-off

national

The flight landed soon after take-off when the pilot identified a technical snag in the aircraft, following which the aircraft landed safely

Andhra Pradesh: A Spice Jet aircraft flying from Renigunta to Hyderabad was halted on Wednesday at Renigunta International Airport due to a technical snag. The flight landed soon after take-off after the pilot identified a technical glitch in the aircraft, following which the aircraft landed safely. Almost 40 passengers were on board when the technical snag was identified. The flight had originally travelled from Hyderabad to Tirupati international airport. The flight was on its return journey when the snag occurred.

In a similar incident, a Spice Jet aircraft on a Delhi-Srinagar flight made an emergency landing at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport because of a tyre problem, officials said. All the 188 passengers were reported to be safe. "A Delhi-Srinagar Spice Jet aircraft, which took off from the Delhi airport, had to make an emergency landing here at 2.40 pm on Monday after the Air Traffic Control informed the Spice Jet authorities that they noticed some tyre debris on the runway," an airline official said.

"Therefore, as a precautionary measure and keeping the safety of the passengers in mind, the flight made an emergency landing. All the passengers are safe and investigations are on in the matter," the official added. Among the 188 passengers on board, there were two infants.

With inputs from ANI

