Search

Spidey's latest adventure crosses 100cr in India

Published: Jul 26, 2019, 20:38 IST | IANS

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". The film released in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The nett box-office collection Indian stands at Rs 84 crore after three weeks.

Spidey's latest adventure crosses 100cr in India
Tom Holland's latest outing as the iconic webslinger Spider-Man has cast its spell on Indian fans. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/tomholland2013

Tom Holland's latest outing as the iconic webslinger Spider-Man has cast its spell on Indian fans. "Spider-Man: Far From Home" has entered the Rs 100-crore club in the Indian box-office.

Globally, the film has swung past the $1 billion mark, becoming the first instalment in the franchise to do so.

The Jon Watts directorial follows the aftermath of "Avengers: Endgame". The film released in India on July 4 in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu languages. The nett box-office collection Indian stands at Rs 84 crore after three weeks.

Hollands co-stars with Jake Gyllenhaal, Zendaya, Cobie Smulders and Jon Favreau in the film.

"Spider-Man: Far From Home" has officially grossed the $1.005 billion at the global box office, reports "forbes.com". "This is Marvel's third $1 billion-plus earner in 2019, following "Captain Marvel" ($1.128 billion) and "Avengers: Endgame" ($2.79 billion).

It's also the first "Spider-Man" film to reach the milestone, and Sony's second film to do so after "Skfall" ($1.108 billion in 2012, sans 3D).

Holland was introduced as Spider-Man in "Captain America: Civil War" in 2016. He got his first solo movie with "Spider-Man: Homecoming" in 2017, and returned as the superhero with his second solo movie "Spider-Man: Far From Home".

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

tom hollandspider-manhollywood newsbox office

'Jabariya Jodi' Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra relish 'Fire Paan'

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK