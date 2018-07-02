Spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community meets Devendra Fadnavis to discuss Bohri Mohalla
Qaid Johar Bhaisaheb, brother of His Holiness Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin (spiritual leader of Dawoodi Bohra community), discusses the development of Bohri Mohalla in South Mumbai with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and BJP leader Shaina NC
