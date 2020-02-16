Spoiler Alert: 5 reasons we are obsessing over Netflix' Locke And Key

Locke And Key, starring a talented cast - Darby Stanchfield, Connor Jessup, Emilia Jones, Jackson Robert Scott, hit the web on February 7, 2020, and ever since then, fans can't stop talking and obsessing over this teen-drama. Why, you ask? Well, we can surely give you more than five reasons, but the most important reason to keep this in your binge-watch list is its enigma.

ALERT: SPOILERS AHEAD

As the title suggests, it has Lockes and Key:

Anyone who has already watched this show will surely get what we are about to discuss. The family - Locke - has faced a tragedy back in their Seattle home, and they return to their ancestral property in Minnesota, and that's where the entire journey of Locke and Key starts! For beginners who are planning to watch and are yet to figure some time out from their busy schedule, here's what you should know. Firstly, the Locke family has a lot of secrets, and secondly, the key to their secrets lie in the Locke house itself. Fun, right?

The mystery awaits:

As soon as the Locke family shifts to a new home, kids Tyler (Connor Jessup), Kinsey (Emilia Jones) and Bode (Jackson Robert Scott) unveil a mystery that the Locke family isn't ordinary. Uncle Duncan (Aaron Ashmore), who welcomes the trio along with their mother Nina (Darby Stanchfield), hasn't been to the Locke house either for a very long time. While the Lockes are trying hard to overcome the sudden death of father Rendell Locke (Bill Heck), they unlock some more secrets about their family. The Lockes move to a new place to overcome Rendell's demise, who was a counsellor in Tyler's school and was shot by Sam Lesser (Harrison Thomas).

Watch the trailer of Locke And Key here:

The sorcery won't let you stop:

House Locke is magical, and the town is filled with various rumours, including Rendell and his friends' sea-cave adventures. Yes, the series does have Celtic myths. A sea-creature, wizardry tidbits, and to top it all, a lot of spellwork to keep you hooked to the screen. Bode, the youngest of all, is at home while mum Nina is busy making the house a home, and the teen siblings are attending high school while dealing with teen issues. Bode discovers that the house is filled with keys to mysterious doors. Every key takes him an inch closer to a world of magic, which seems like the perfect bedtime story.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Locke & Key (@lockeandkeynetflix) onFeb 1, 2020 at 12:00pm PST

The Keys of the Locke house aren't fun:

Yes, that's right. Every episode shows how playing around with things that you aren't aware of, especially without parental guidance, could be dangerous. Bode encounters some life-threatening incidents because of the Keys and its doors, and he is often warned by his teen siblings Kinsey and Tyler to stay away from the sorcery.

Bode is a brother you would like to have:

Seriously! Bode is truly brother goals! He is adorable, intelligent, extremely enthusiastic, and always alert and ready for whatever life is about to throw at him. From bringing Nina back to life, who enters the world of mirrors accidentally, to sticking with friend Rufus (Coby Bird) in bad times, Bode is the real hero. He is the first person to unveil the secret of the Locke house, and also meet Echo (Laysla De Oliveira), also the Well Lady (that's how Bode prefers to call her), who creates all the ruckus in the Locke family.

If you are in for a magical weekend, Locke and Key is surely worth binge-watching.

