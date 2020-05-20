SPOILER ALERT | What makes Hathiram Chaudhary's character pitiful in Paatal Lok?

Paatal Lok, meaning the world of hell, has been used as a metaphor to showcase the actual pitiful state of the one perspective of the world we live in. It is not just about mere survival in this universe, but much more than what we think of! Similarly, Amazon Prime Video's new offering, Paatal Lok, starring Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Swastika Mukherjee, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi, has a dark tale to tell its audience. The tale isn't limited to the 'hell' only, but also shows a new perspective of 'heaven' and 'earth.'

Paatal Lok is winning hearts, making Anushka Sharma (as producer) proud about her latest venture. It is the actress' production house, Clean Slates, that has made the people's weekend worth a change, amid lockdown 4.0.

Speaking of Paatal Lok, it tells the story of a middle-class man Hathiram Chaudhary, who has given his life and soul to the Delhi Police, in the wake of ever-growing crimes. The place isn't getting any safer, but all a police officer can do is to perform his duties with utmost responsibility, and Hathiram Chaudhary does it exceptionally. He has a quirky sense of humour, related to the current digital world, and moves forward with the growing power of the internet. Trying hard to be a good husband to his wife Gul Panag, and a responsible father to his teenage son, his constant efforts just make everything wrong in his own 'Paatal Lok.'

Watch the trailer of Paatal Lok here:

Every person, in this story, has a hell to live. Be it the Delhi Police officer Hathiram, the journalist who was 'supposed' to be attacked, Sanjeev Mehra (Neeraj Kabi), his wife Dolly (Swastika Mukherjee), who tries hard to keep up with the marriage despite her anxiety issues, and the four criminals - Hathoda Tyagi (Abhishek Mukherjee), Mary (Mairembam Ronaldo Singh), Kabir M (Asif Khan) and Tope Singh (Jagjit Sandhu) accused of plotting the assassination of one of the representatives of the fourth pillar.

Each character, which represents a class of the society, has three different worlds to live - a hell, heaven, earth. Hathoda Tyagi leaves his hell back, his village, and moves on to a new world, his earth, where killings become his only survival. The extortionist too has his little heaven, which he shares with the dogs. Playing around with them makes the cold-hearted criminal a calm person too! On the other hand, Sanjeev Mishra, whose heavenly abode looks like hell to him, enjoys his every bit of heaven as a newscaster. The journalist, too, finds his little earth in his extra-marital affair with Sara Mathews. But its heaven that is trying hard to make his life hell, by forcing him to leave the channel for monetary benefits.

But do you know what hits harder in the show? It is Hathiram Chaudhary's life. This man never complains. All he has to do is fulfil his responsibilities of a father, a government employee, and as a person for himself. His entire struggle to prove his worth as a police officer will leave you convinced. Jaideep Ahlawat has brought the character to life so much so that it will keep you hooked until the end.

Hathiram's life is no less than hell, and as the show ends, you'll be looking at this one with loads of pity and empathise with him until the last shot. He is the real hero of 'Paatal Lok' in this Amazon Prime Video show.

P.S: You'll get over Sartaj Singh from Sacred Games after watching Hathiram Chaudhary from Paatal Lok!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news