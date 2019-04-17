Spokesperson Priyanka Chaturvedi makes her unhappiness with Congress public

national

Some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with Chaturvedi while she was attending a press conference in Mathura a few days back

Priyanka Chaturvedi. Pic/YouTube

New Delhi: Priyanka Chaturvedi, spokesperson of Congress, on Wednesday expressed unhappiness over the party's decision to take back some of its old timers who were expelled for misbehaving with her. She expressed her displeasure on Twitter.

"Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get preference in @incindia over those who have given their sweat and blood. Having faced brickbats and abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate," tweeted Priyanka.

Deeply saddened that lumpen goons get prefence in @incindia over those who have given their sweat&blood. Having faced brickbats&abuse across board for the party but yet those who threatened me within the party getting away with not even a rap on their knuckles is unfortunate. https://t.co/CrVo1NAvz2 — Priyanka Chaturvedi (@priyankac19) April 17, 2019

Some local party leaders had allegedly misbehaved with Priyanka while she was attending a press conference in Mathura a few days back. Congress had initially thrown them out but recently taking the elections into consideration they were reportedly taken back. Chaturvedi was saddened by the national spokesperson and has reportedly, conveyed her dissatisfaction to the senior leaders too.

Here's how Twitter reacted...

Rishton ke bhi roop badalte hai



Naye naye saancho mein dhalte hain — à¤à¥à¤à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤° à¤ à¤à¤à¤¿à¤¤ à¤à¥à¤¨ (@indiantweeter) April 17, 2019

A leader like you shud resign from congress .. its high time — Chowkidar ExSecular (@ExSecular) April 17, 2019

Despite my banter with @priyankac19 I have always admired her courage and extreme dedication to Congress Party. She definitely deserved a ticket from Mathura and she had a bright chance. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) April 17, 2019

When Mani Shankar passed a derogatory comment on Modiji... he was chucked out of Congress for 3-4 days & then reinstated. That time you defended this act. It’s come to bite you now. — Chowkidaar payal bhayana ð®ð³ (@payalbhayana) April 17, 2019

This is really sad @RahulGandhi @priyankagandhi if you and the party can not stand up for one of the most feisty and courteous spokespersons who does a fine job of defending your policies. — Smita Sharma (@Smita_Sharma) April 17, 2019

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates