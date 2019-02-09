Sponsors not happy with Pandya-Rahul controversy on Karan Johar's show?

television

In the latest episode with Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra, the Google logo was not seen, nor did Karan Johar mention the brand on the show

Buzz is that one of the sponsors of Karan Johar's show has revoked its deal after the widespread criticism of the Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul episode. In the latest offering, which had Aditya Roy Kapur and Sidharth Malhotra as guests, the Google logo was not seen, nor did KJo mention the brand on the show.

Karan Johar's show had come under the spotlight for all the wrong reasons after Hardik Pandya and K L Rahul made inappropriate comments about women on the show. The duo was also suspended pending inquiry, but was later assimilated back into the team. Hardik Pandya's comments on women were criticised as being sexist, and Pandya had apologised saying 'he got carried away by the nature of the show'. Taking to Twitter, Pandya had posted, "After reflecting on my comments on Koffee with Karan, I would like to apologise to everyone concerned who I may have hurt in any way. Honestly, I got a bit carried away with the nature of the show. In no way did I mean to disrespect or hurt anyone's sentiments. Respect."

The BCCI had also considered barring players from making appearances on non-cricket shows. Karan Johar, too, spoke about the controversy at the World Economic Forum and said he felt 'very responsible' about the consequences Pandya and Rahul had to face. Karan Johar's chat show is popular with Bollywood celebs who come on the show to share interesting tidbits about themselves and other celebrities.

