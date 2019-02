things-to-do

A new Mumbai-based publishing initiative promises to blur the divide between performance poetry and literature by offering space to young writers

The image of a daffodil in a botany textbook can instantly transport you to 1802 — when William Wordsworth and his sister Dorothy walked on the shore of Ullswater in the Lake District and spotted the flowers waving in the wind. Two years later, he wrote I Wandered Lonely as a Cloud — one of the most widely-read poems in the English language.

The beauty of poetry lies in this intersectionality; a poem sometimes translates into a tangible memory. And when poems are performed, this memory grows stronger, thus reducing the time it takes to relate to text, because action and emotion matter. But the divide between performance poetry and the written word is evident. The former isn't taken as seriously and the latter seems too overwhelming.That's why a new publishing initiative has promised to tackle that.





Nirav Mehta and Ishmeet Nagpal

Dentist-turned-social activist Ishmeet Nagpal, 30, and tech analyst Nirav Mehta, 28, who also co-founded the popular city-based book club Broke Bibliophiles - Bombay Chapter, conceptualised the idea of Nirvana Publishers this year to give space to diverse voices in poetry. "The bigger publication houses have started publishing fewer books on poetry and short stories. We feel it's absolutely necessary for these voices to be heard and read in the mainstream media. Every novel begins with a short story," Mehta tells us, and Nagpal concurs. "Most young artists find the publication process daunting. We want to curate and handhold such poets and storytellers to bring forward as many perspectives as possible."



A Broke Bibliophiles meetup at Powai Lake

They also aim to blur the divide between various formats of poetry, and the first step in doing so is through a soft launch this weekend at a Bandra venue where city spoken-word poets — many of whom are part of the book club — including Aekta Khubchandani, Amina Arif, Damini Kane, Manisha Lakhe and mid-day journalist Aastha Atray-Banan will perform pieces themed around empathy.



A meet-up involves book discussions and sometimes even features authors

"There is a revolution underway in the spoken word arena, but it is limited to pockets in the metro cities. To increase the reach, it would be great to have some of these voices in a publication that people sitting anywhere in the world can experience," they say, adding that they will initially start with accepting submissions in English and delve into more languages and translations after learning what their audience appreciates.

Their initiative as of now remains self-funded as the two juggle day jobs. But Mehta says that they are open to funding, as and when an angel investor turns up.



Aekta Khubchandani and Amina Arif

Although Nirvana hasn't put out an open call for submissions, as they will formally begin in April, people are free to send pitches. At the end of the day, the goal is to stay approachable. "There are so many rigid rules that dictate what constitutes page literature and what is classified as spoken word or performance-oriented writing. Of course, what may be a great performance piece might not translate just as beautifully on page and vice-versa, but what if it can?" they question. And we wonder if Wordsworth would do a good job.

ON March 3, 6 pm to 9 pm

AT The Pioneer Hall, next to Corona Garden, St John Baptist Road, Mount Mary Steps, Bandra West.

CALL 9820545480

Email nirvana.publishers@gmail.com

FREE

