Sprint great Usain Bolt reveals his biggest cravings which are hard to resist

Jamaican sprint great Usain Bolt follows a strict diet regime to stay fit. But like most of us, even he finds it difficult to stay away from his all-time favourite craving, which happens to be hot wings (chicken).

In a recent interview with GQ magazine, talking about his biggest craving, Bolt, who has daughter Olympia Lightning with partner Kasi Bennett, said: "When you get your cravings you just have to look the other way. That's the hardest part. Hot wings. That's the biggest craving that I have, all the time.

"When you start with a coach and there's a weight you need to stay at, every day you have to weigh yourself and watch what you eat." While his diet consists of more vegetables and protein, there is one vegetable which he consumes, but is not too fond of it. "My coach wants me to eat a lot of vegetables, so I do eat more of that than anything else. I'll eat broccoli, but I'm not a big fan."

