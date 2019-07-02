Spruce up your wardrobe with this little red dress like Hansika Motwani; shop here

bollywood

Hansika Motwani was spotted in a pretty red dress at a popular eatery in Bandra, Mumbai

Hansika Motwani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Hansika Motwani, who has sizzled in the South Indian film industry with her pretty looks was spotted at a popular restaurant in Bandra, Mumbai. The actress sported a pretty red off-shoulder skater dress when clicked by the paparazzi in the city. Take a look!

Hansika Motwani/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

Buy a similar look right away!

Lace and Satin red dress:

Get readymade party wear at the discounted price of Rs 599 only. This lace and satin combination will add an extra oomph to your beauty. Shop here.

Polyester Bodycon Dress:

This chic off shoulder dress is a must-have for your wardrobe. Want a style tip? Pair this with sky-high metallic stilettos, drop crystal earrings and red lips and you're set to make heads turn. You can buy this dress at the discounted price of Rs 899 only on Amazon. Shop here.

Cold-shoulder Asymmetrical Skater Dress:

Cold-shoulder is in fashion, and so are asymmetrical attires, if you are a fan of both, this red dress is a perfect fit for any setup. Be it a casual outing, a date or a party, pair this dress with the right heels, and paint the town red. Buy at the discounted price of Rs 699 only. Shop here.

Fit and Flare Floral Dress:

Elegant and appealing, this red colour midi dress is what you can boast this season. Made from soft and light georgette fabric, this round neck and bell sleeve printed dress is comfortable to wear with stilettos and a clutch. Get your pick at the discounted price of Rs 899 only. Shop here.

