Sreesanth's ban reduced to 7 years; ends in August 2020

The BCCI banned Sreesanth, who is now 36, for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan

Tainted Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth's ban for his alleged spot-fixing during the IPL will end in August next year, ordered the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman D K Jain after observing that the cricketer is well past his prime and has already served six years of the ban.

Sreesanth, age 36, was banned by the BCCI along with his teammates at Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals - Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila as they allegedly indulged in spot-fixing in IPL 2013.

In March 2019, the BCCI's disciplinary order was set aside by the Supreme Court. Now, in an order passed on August 7, Jain said "ends of justice" would be met by making it a seven-year suspension and letting him play next year, according to reports by PTI.

"...for Mr Sreesanth, who is now in his late thirties, his prime years as a Cricketer, particularly as a fast bowler may already be over," Jain reasoned in his order.

"... I am of the view that banning Mr. Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial Cricket or from associating with any activities of the BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of seven years with effect from 13.09.2013, i.e. the date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice," Jain said in the order. In April 2019, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph stated that Jain would be considering the punishment for Sreesanth within a period of 3 months.

Sreesanth's lawyer, however, went on to counter the argument and also mentioned to the court that there was no spot-fixing during the IPL 2013 match and that the allegations placed against Sreesanth had no evidence to back them.

Appearing for BCCI, Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, also took resources of the recorded telephonic conversations in the case and informed the court that money was asked for and "probably received" also, said a report by PTI.

He said there were allegations that Rs 10 lakh was paid to Sreesanth for conceding 14 runs in his second over in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in May 2013.

All along, Sreesanth has maintained that the spot-fixing allegations against him are all false and he is innocent. Sreesanth also went to appear in the reality television show Bigg Boss and made created quite an impact.

The Kerala speedster turned up in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all. Sreesanth last appeared in a match for India in 2011.

