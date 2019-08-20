Sreesanth's ban reduced to 7 years; ends in August 2020
The BCCI banned Sreesanth, who is now 36, for life in August 2013 along with his Rajasthan Royals teammates Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan
Tainted Indian fast bowler S Sreesanth's ban for his alleged spot-fixing during the IPL will end in August next year, ordered the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Ombudsman D K Jain after observing that the cricketer is well past his prime and has already served six years of the ban.
Sreesanth, age 36, was banned by the BCCI along with his teammates at Indian Premier League franchise Rajasthan Royals - Ankeet Chavan and Ajit Chandila as they allegedly indulged in spot-fixing in IPL 2013.
In March 2019, the BCCI's disciplinary order was set aside by the Supreme Court. Now, in an order passed on August 7, Jain said "ends of justice" would be met by making it a seven-year suspension and letting him play next year, according to reports by PTI.
"...for Mr Sreesanth, who is now in his late thirties, his prime years as a Cricketer, particularly as a fast bowler may already be over," Jain reasoned in his order.
"... I am of the view that banning Mr. Sreesanth from participating in any kind of commercial Cricket or from associating with any activities of the BCCI or its affiliates, for a period of seven years with effect from 13.09.2013, i.e. the date from which, the period of ban imposed by the Disciplinary Committee had commenced, will meet the ends of justice," Jain said in the order. In April 2019, a bench of Justices Ashok Bhushan and K M Joseph stated that Jain would be considering the punishment for Sreesanth within a period of 3 months.
Sreesanth's lawyer, however, went on to counter the argument and also mentioned to the court that there was no spot-fixing during the IPL 2013 match and that the allegations placed against Sreesanth had no evidence to back them.
Appearing for BCCI, Senior advocate Parag Tripathi, also took resources of the recorded telephonic conversations in the case and informed the court that money was asked for and "probably received" also, said a report by PTI.
He said there were allegations that Rs 10 lakh was paid to Sreesanth for conceding 14 runs in his second over in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match between the Rajasthan Royals and the Kings XI Punjab at Mohali in May 2013.
All along, Sreesanth has maintained that the spot-fixing allegations against him are all false and he is innocent. Sreesanth also went to appear in the reality television show Bigg Boss and made created quite an impact.
The Kerala speedster turned up in 27 Tests, 53 ODIs and 10 T20 Internationals for India, claiming 169 wickets in all. Sreesanth last appeared in a match for India in 2011.
Inputs from PTI
-
S Sreesanth is a former Indian cricketer, who represented the country in all formats of international cricket including ODIs, T2OIs and Tests. A right-arm fast-medium-pace bowler, Sreesanth consistently bowled at more than 140 kilometres per hour. In domestic cricket, he represented Kerala and in the Indian Premier League he played for the Rajasthan Royals. He is perhaps the most successful yet controversial cricketer from Kerala.
-
Sreesanth started as a leg-spinner in his childhood, emulating India's leading Test wicket-taker and former Test captain Anil Kumble. However, Sreesanth's inclination of bowling yorkers led him to take up fast bowling, after being encouraged by his elder brother. Sreesanth was selected for the MRF Pace Foundation in Chennai. He later went on to play for India.
In pic: Sreesanth looks to be having a great time wearing the chef's hat with his wife Bhuvneshwari Kumar in this picture, he captioned, "My love my beautiful wife Bhuvaneshwari had a great time @le Meridian Kochi ..#family first ..Sunday is fun day"
-
Sreesanth was born to Santhakumaran Nair and Savithri Devi in Kerala. His brother Dipu Santhan owns a music company in Kerala and his eldest sister Nivedita is a South Indian TV actress. Sreesanth's elder sister Divya got married to a famous South Indian playback singer.
In pic: Sreesanth with his family
-
In September 2013, Sreesanth was slapped a life ban in cricket by the BCCI, for his alleged involvement in spot-fixing in the Indian Premier League fixing and betting case that arose when the Delhi Police arrested 3 cricketers - Sreesanth, Ajit Chandila and Ankeet Chavan. The three cricketers represented Rajasthan Royals in the IPL. Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra and husband Raj Kundra were co-owners of Rajasthan Royals at that time.
In pic: Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and daughter Sree Sanvika
-
Sreesanth was arrested at a friend's house, whereas Chandila and Chavan were arrested from their team hotel in Mumbai. Rajasthan Royals suspended the contracts of the three players. Delhi police had earlier claimed that Sreesanth and Chavan had confessed. The police also claimed that Chandila was the main perpetrator and had tried to get other players, including Chavan, involved under the direction of the bookies.
In pic: Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and daughter Sree Sanvika
-
In July 2015, Sreesanth and the two other Rajasthan Royals players were let-offs due to lack of evidence by a Patiala House court. The Delhi Police had challenged the decision by the Patiala House court in the Delhi High Court.
In pic: Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and daughter Sree Sanvika
-
A single-judge bench of Kerala High Court on August 7, 2018, lifted the life ban imposed on 36-year-old Sreesanth by the BCCI and set aside all proceedings initiated by the cricketing board.
In pic: Sreesanth is known to be close to businessman/actor Sachin Joshi, he posted this picture on Sachin Joshi's birthday, he wrote, "@sachiinjoshi Happy birthday to my amazing brother who stood by me in my most difficult times.love and respct alwys"
-
On December 12, 2013, Sreesanth married his longtime girlfriend Bhuvneshwari Kumari at Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple. Bhuvneshwari Kumari and Sreesanth are known to be a very close couple who stand by each other.
In pic: Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and his children
-
Sreesanth dived into the film and TV world after his promising cricketing career came to an abrupt end. Sreesanth was part of a dance reality show on TV. He also starred in a Bollywood film, Aksar 2, along with Zareen Khan. Sreesanth has been relevant in Malayalam film industry as well. Sreesanth acted in the film titled Team 5.
In pic: Sreesanth with wife Bhuvneshwari Kumari and their brand new car
-
Apart, from films and television, Sreesanth has also delved into the world of politics. On March 25, 2016, Sreesanth joined the BJP. He contested and lost the Kerala Assembly elections from Thiruvananthapuram. He secured a total of 34,764 votes but lost the election to VS Sivakumar of the Congress by 11,710 votes.
In pic: Sreesanth with his daughter
-
S Sreesanth jumped back into the news after entering the Bigg Boss house in its 12th season. In a span of 3 months of the show, Sreesanth showed many different shades of his personality, breaking down into tears many times. Sreesanth eventually finished as the runner up of the show behind Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar.
In pic: Sreesanth with his daughter at the airport
-
On August 20, 2019, BCCI Ombudsman D K Jain ordered Sreesanth's ban be reduced to 7 years (ban ends in August 2020), observing that the cricketer is well past his prime having already served six years.
Sreesanth posted this picture of a South Indian film, which he acted in as the hero, he captioned, "@nikkigalrani #team5 #cantwait #14july #letsrockthis"
-
Sreesanth posted this picture with a couple of his friends. He wrote, "#dr.roy and Chechi surly are the best human beings around.thnks a lot for this Lovely time..love and respect alwys"
-
Sreesanth shared this picture from a felicitation ceremony, he captioned, "Thanks a lot for giving me such amazing welcome and warmth..loved every moment #dubai #hitfm dubai #awards .great honour to have received it from legends of Indian cinema"
-
Sreesanth posted this picture with a close friend, he wrote, "Alwys great to catch up with my brother @ranjhavikramsingh ..thnks for the lovely hospitality Brother"
-
Another picture Sreesanth shared of himself with his friend Ranjha, he wrote, "@ranjhavikramsingh #office #work"
-
Sreesanth posted this picture on the birthday of a friend, he captioned, "Wishing @sankargowda anna the very best birthday and. An amazing life..great to be a part of s productions"
-
Sreesanth took to body building after getting banned from cricket, he posted this picture of his chiseled body and captioned, "Keep working hard and keep at it..BE THE BEST YOU"
-
How do you like this new look of Sreesanth? The former bowler posted this picture and captioned, "#NewLook #HairDo #Clean #Clear #International #WorkMode #Argentina #GuessWhatFor? #Like?"
-
Sreesanth posted this picture with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. He wrote, With the legend @iamsrk great human being who is given so much to not just world cinema but also to international sports. Thanks a ton Shahrukh Bhai..love and respect alwys"
-
Sreesanth posted this picture with a friend, which he captioned, "@avika_n_joy it was wonderful meeting you and thanks a lot for amazing support during stunt..god bless..all the very best"
Shanthakumaran Sreesanth's life story has been nothing short of a Bollywood movie, full of ups and downs, trials and tribulations. On August 20, BCCI Ombudsman DK Jain ordered that Sreesanth's ban be reduced to seven years. We profile his journey from being a cricketer to becoming a finalist in the TV reality show Bigg Boss and the spot-fixing saga. (Pics/ Sreesanth Instagram)
