Sreesanth's fan threatens Bigg Boss 12 winner Dipika Kakar of acid attack

One of Sreesanth's fans threatened to slash his wrists and Sreesanth had to calm him down. Now, another fan has gone even further.

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

After a three-month long battle inside the Bigg Boss 12 house, TV actress Dipika Kakar defeated former Indian cricketer Sreesanth to bag the reality show trophy. As usual, Twitterati seemed to have a rather mixed reaction on this. While fans were elated and were praises for their favourite star's winning, many criticized Dipika Kakar for "being fake" on the show. Sreesanth's fans expressed their anger too.

So much so that, Dipika Kakar Ibrahim has been threatened with an acid attack by one of Sreesanth's fans. The cricketer, who lost to the TV actor on the reality show, still has fans expressing their ire. One of them threatened to slash his wrists and Sreesanth had to calm him down.

Now, another fan has gone even further. Dipika's fan group has tweeted about it to the Mumbai police.

Earlier, Sreesanth had stated that he did not win the show, but ended up winning thousands of hearts. "Though I have not become the winner of the show, I have won so many hearts. Isn't that a remarkable achievement? When I entered the show, I thought that I would get evicted in a week or two, but I survived. Not only survived, I ruled the show," Sreesanth told IANS.

Dipika shared a close bond with Sreesanth and considered him as her brother in the show. So when asked was it tough to compete against his so called brother in finale, Dipika said, earlier, " I never fought against him. I was very confident that 'Big Boss' is about being you and I would be myself and that's the reason why I have won the show. No doubt, bhai (Sreesanth) was my stronger competition but I never considered him as a foe and never felt that I have to win against him."

