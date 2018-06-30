Sri Lanka administrators go soft on Dinesh Chandimal over ball-tampering row

Having already served a one-match ban for the tampering, Chandimal is likely to receive further punishment over a Spirit of Cricket charge due to the team's refusal to take the field for two hours on day three

Dinesh Chandimal/AFP

Dinesh Chandimal is unlikely to be pulled up by Sri Lanka's cricket administrators by imposing their own separate sanctions upon the captain saying there was no intent to tamper with the ball during the St Lucia Test earlier this month. This even though the ICC found Chandimal guilty of the offence.

Having already served a one-match ban for the tampering, Chandimal is likely to receive further punishment over a Spirit of Cricket charge due to the team's refusal to take the field for two hours on day three. Sri Lanka sports minister Faiszer Mustapha, under whose oversight SLC is temporarily functioning, said the ICC sanctions alone would be sufficient.

"Sri Lanka Cricket and the ministry of sports worked on the premise that Chandimal was innocent," Mustapha was quoted as saying by ESPNCricinfo. "As you know, when there is adjudication, we have to respect it. Chandimal had allegations made against him, and there was due process. There was a certain order. We appealed against it, and we respect the decision."

