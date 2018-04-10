Sri Reddy: Big directors, producers, and heroes use studios as brothels

Telugu actress, Sri Reddy made headlines for her nude protest in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce against casting couch in the industry. She has now been banned by Movie Artistes Association



Sri Reddy. Picture Courtesy: Instagram/srireddymallidi

On Saturday, Telugu actress Sri Reddy stripped naked in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce as a mark of protest against the existing casting couch in the film industry. Another point that she wanted to put forth is that native Telugu actress should be given more roles than outsiders.

Following her 'stripping' episode, earlier in the day today, she resorted to her Facebook page to inform the audience and media that her landlord has asked her to vacate the house. "My owner called me and told to vacate my house,what a great people..he is working as an ias ..such a narrow minded people..U dnt even imagine how rude talking..Big people game started (sic)," wrote Reddy on her social media page.

However, Sri Reddy's act did not go down well with Movie Artists Association (MAA) and they have banned her for the brazen act. In fact, MAA has even threatened that they would suspend any member who worked with her.

In an interview to India Today, Sri Reddy spoke about how a top producer's son forced her to maintain physical relation with him in the studio and many such scandalising revelations.

"I am a victim. One of the producers' sons used me in the studio. Studio belongs to the government; they have assigned the property to the guy. Why is the government giving studios?" Sri questioned.

She also assured that she will reveal the name of the person but at the right time. "I will provide photos also. That is my Brahmastra," she said.

Talking in detail about the incident, where the top producer's son allegedly exploited her sexually, she said, "He used to take me to the studio and he used to f**k me. He is the son of a top producer who is ruling the Telugu film industry. He used to force sex (on me). He would ask me to come to the studio and I said I will go only to talk, not for any sexual act. But after going there, he used to force (me to have) sex."

She further added, "Studios are the safest place to use for sex. Big directors, producers and heroes use studios as brothels. It's like a red-light area. And it is the safest place because no one will come inside; police also will not check, and the government is not taking this as a big issue."

Unhappy with the native talent being ignored, Reddy said that North Indian actresses always have an upper hand over them because they agree to sexual favours. She has also accused of the top four film families in the Tollywood of crushing fresh talent.

Reddy questions the MAA's decision of banning her and said that this film body offered her crores of rupees for settlement and not approach the media. "I did not do it only for myself, I did it for all the girls and women who are facing this problem," she said.

Though her act has been canned as a publicity stunt, she reveals that she had four offers in hand when she decided to voice her opinion. "I will fight till my last breath. They have already smashed my career. If I get any offer, then I will do, otherwise I will go back to TV but I will not stop fighting," she said.

Sri Reddy was a news presenter and anchor before she entered films.

Also Read: What Ram Gopal Varma Has To Say About Sri Reddy, The Actress Who Striped For Not Getting Work

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates