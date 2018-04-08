What Ram Gopal Varma has to say about Sri Reddy, the actress who striped for not getting work

Sri Reddy protested against casting couch and caused a stir by sitting semi-naked on the road in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce



Ram Gopal Varma

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma says aspiring actress Sri Reddy has become a "national celebrity" after resorting to a strip protest in Hyderabad. She protested against casting couch and caused a stir by sitting semi-naked on the road in front of the Telugu Film Chamber of Commerce on Saturday.

On this, RGV tweeted, "Sri Reddy has become a national celebrity... People in Mumbai, who don't even know Pawan Kalyan, are talking about Sri Reddy."

Sri Reddy said her protest was also against the Movie Artists Association (MAA) for denying her membership despite having acted in three films. The actress started her protest by stripping in front of cameramen of television channels. She was escorted away from the area by police personnel after refusing to call off the protest. A police officer told reporters that she could register a complaint but a naked protest was not allowed.

Sri Reddy alleged that many producers and directors demanded her nude photos and videos for a film role. She said they did not give her roles even after she obliged with the requests. She demanded that Telugu girls should be given roles in Tollywood films and claimed that filmmakers were sexually exploiting other actresses too.

For last few days, she had been posting on social media that casting couch was rampant in Tollywood and threatened to name and shame those who were sexually exploiting aspiring actors.

- With inputs from IANS

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever