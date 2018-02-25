Sridevi passes away: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expresses grief

The CM prayed to the almighty to provide courage and strength to the relatives, fans and followers to bear the loss, an official release said

Patna: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Sunday expressed grief over the untimely death of veteran film actress Sridevi.

Stating that Sridevi's death has caused an irreparable loss to the film fraternity, Kumar said "Sridevi was an excellent actress. The Government of India honoured Sridevi with Padma Shri award for her important contributions to the Indian film industry."

The CM prayed to the almighty to provide courage and strength to the relatives, fans and followers to bear the loss, an official release said.

