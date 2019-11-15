MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Sridevi, Rekha to get ANR Awards, announces Nagarjuna

Updated: Nov 15, 2019, 14:11 IST | IANS | Mumbai

Nagarjuna announced that late Bollywood icon Sridevi and the evergreen actress Rekha will be given the ANR Awards for their cinematic accomplishments

Late actor Sridevi. Image sourced from mid-day archives
Late actor Sridevi. Image sourced from mid-day archives

Telegu superstar Nagarjuna on Thursday announced that late Bollywood icon Sridevi and the evergreen actress Rekha will be given the ANR Awards for their cinematic accomplishments.

Nagarjuna and his family hand out ANR Awards in memory of his father, the late actor-producer Akkineni Nageswara Rao (ANR).

Nagarjuna told mediapersons that Sridevi will be honoured for her contribution to cinema for the year 2018. Rekha will be felicitated for excellence in cinema for 2019.

Nagarjuna's production house Annapoorna Studios tweeted: "The ANR Awards for the year 2018 & 2019 were announced today. Late Sridevi B Kapoor & Ms Rekha will be awarded at a ceremony on Nov 17th. Mr Chiranjeevi Garu will attend as a special guest for the occasion.@acfmofficial third convocation will follow the ceremony."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

sridevinagarjunaRegional Cinema News

Bigg Boss 13: Devoleena flirts with Sidharth, Mahira Sharma's huge fight with Paras

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK